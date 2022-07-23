If a hydrocarbon has nine carbon atoms, three double bonds, and one ring, how many hydrogen atoms must it have?
Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation = 1/2(2C + 2 - H)
C = number of carbons
H = number of hydrogens
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Key Concepts
Hydrocarbon Structure
Elements of Unsaturation
Molecular Formula Calculation
Give five examples of structures with this formula (C6H12). At least one should contain a ring, and at least one should contain a double bond.
Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation = 1/2(2C + 2 - H)
C = number of carbons
H = number of hydrogens
Calculate the number of elements of unsaturation implied by the molecular formula C6H12.
Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation = 1/2(2C + 2 - H)
C = number of carbons
H = number of hydrogens
Determine the number of elements of unsaturation in the molecular formula C4H6. Give all nine possible structures having this formula. Remember that
a double bond = one element of unsaturation
a ring = one element of unsaturation
a triple bond = two elements of unsaturation