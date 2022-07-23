Give five examples of structures with this formula (C6H12). At least one should contain a ring, and at least one should contain a double bond.
Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation = 1/2(2C + 2 - H)
C = number of carbons
H = number of hydrogens
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Key Concepts
Molecular Formula and Structural Isomers
Elements of Unsaturation
Cycloalkanes and Alkenes
If a hydrocarbon has nine carbon atoms, three double bonds, and one ring, how many hydrogen atoms must it have?
Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation = 1/2(2C + 2 - H)
C = number of carbons
H = number of hydrogens
Calculate the number of elements of unsaturation implied by the molecular formula C6H12.
Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation = 1/2(2C + 2 - H)
C = number of carbons
H = number of hydrogens
For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples.
a. C4H4Cl2
b. C4H8O
c. C6H8O2
Determine the number of elements of unsaturation in the molecular formula C4H6. Give all nine possible structures having this formula. Remember that
a double bond = one element of unsaturation
a ring = one element of unsaturation
a triple bond = two elements of unsaturation
Draw five more compounds of formula C4H6NOCl.