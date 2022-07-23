Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(a)
Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(a)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. Additional products may be formed, but your mechanism only needs to explain the products shown.
(b)
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
E1 eliminations of alkyl halides are rarely useful for synthetic purposes because they give mixtures of substitution and elimination products. Explain why the sulfuric acid-catalyzed dehydration of cyclohexanol gives a good yield of cyclohexene even though the reaction goes by an E1 mechanism. (Hint: What are the nucleophiles in the reaction mixture? What products are formed if these nucleophiles attack the carbocation? What further reactions can these substitution products undergo?)
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. Additional products may be formed, but your mechanism only needs to explain the products shown.
(c)