E-Z Nomenclature System

The E-Z system is a method for naming geometric isomers based on the priority of substituents attached to the double-bonded carbons. 'E' (from German 'entgegen') indicates that the higher priority groups are on opposite sides, while 'Z' (from German 'zusammen') means they are on the same side. This system is essential for accurately naming and distinguishing geometric isomers.