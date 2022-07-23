The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
e. 2,5-dimethylcyclohexene
The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
e. 2,5-dimethylcyclohexene
For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
b. 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane + triethylamine(Et3N:)
The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
c. 2-methylcyclopentene
d. 6-chlorocyclohexadiene
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
c. 3-bromo-2-methylhex-3-ene
d. penta-1,3-diene
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
e. 3-ethyl-5-methyloct-3-ene
f. 3,7-dichloroocta-2,5-diene
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
(g)
(h)