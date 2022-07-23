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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 8a,b
Chapter 7, Problem 8a,b

Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
a. 3-bromo-2-chloropent-2-ene
b. 3-ethylhexa-2,4-diene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the presence of a double bond in each compound, as geometric isomerism (cis-trans or E-Z) is possible only around double bonds.
For compound a (3-bromo-2-chloropent-2-ene), locate the double bond between the second and third carbon atoms. Check if each carbon of the double bond has two different substituents, which is necessary for geometric isomerism.
Draw the possible geometric isomers for compound a by arranging the substituents around the double bond. Use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules to assign priorities to the substituents on each carbon of the double bond.
Assign the E or Z configuration to each isomer of compound a based on the relative positions of the highest priority substituents. E (entgegen) is when the high-priority groups are on opposite sides, and Z (zusammen) is when they are on the same side.
For compound b (3-ethylhexa-2,4-diene), identify the two double bonds. Check each double bond for the possibility of geometric isomerism by ensuring each carbon has two different substituents. Draw and assign E-Z configurations for each double bond separately, considering the priority of substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Isomerism

Geometric isomerism, also known as cis-trans isomerism, occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a bond, typically a double bond. It arises when two substituents are attached to each carbon of the double bond, allowing for different spatial arrangements. Understanding geometric isomerism is crucial for identifying and drawing isomers in organic compounds.
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E-Z Nomenclature System

The E-Z system is a method for naming geometric isomers based on the priority of substituents attached to the double-bonded carbons. 'E' (from German 'entgegen') indicates that the higher priority groups are on opposite sides, while 'Z' (from German 'zusammen') means they are on the same side. This system is essential for accurately naming and distinguishing geometric isomers.
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Priority Rules in Organic Chemistry

Priority rules, based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog system, determine the order of substituents for naming geometric isomers. The rules consider atomic number, connectivity, and stereochemistry to assign priority. Understanding these rules is vital for applying the E-Z nomenclature correctly and identifying the spatial arrangement of substituents in isomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.

e. 2,5-dimethylcyclohexene

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Textbook Question

For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.

b. 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane + triethylamine(Et3N:)

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Textbook Question

The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.

c. 2-methylcyclopentene

d. 6-chlorocyclohexadiene

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Textbook Question

Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.

c. 3-bromo-2-methylhex-3-ene

d. penta-1,3-diene

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Textbook Question

Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.

e. 3-ethyl-5-methyloct-3-ene

f. 3,7-dichloroocta-2,5-diene

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Textbook Question

Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.

(g)

(h)

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