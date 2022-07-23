The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
e. 2,5-dimethylcyclohexene
The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
e. 2,5-dimethylcyclohexene
1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
c. hexa-2,4-diene
d. 3-methylpent-2-ene
The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
a. cis-dimethylpent-2-ene
b. 3-vinylhex-4-ene
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
a. 3-bromo-2-chloropent-2-ene
b. 3-ethylhexa-2,4-diene
1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
e. 2,3-dimethylpent-2-ene
f. 3,4-dibromocyclopentene
The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
c. 2-methylcyclopentene
d. 6-chlorocyclohexadiene