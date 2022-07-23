Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others, while stereochemistry deals with the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules. In substitution and elimination reactions, the orientation of the product can be influenced by the structure of the starting material and the reaction conditions. Understanding these concepts is crucial for predicting the major products in the reaction of 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane with triethylamine.