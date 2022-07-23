For each pair of compounds, predict the one with a higher boiling point. Which compounds have zero dipole moments?
c. cyclohexene or 1,2-dichlorocyclohexene
For each pair of compounds, predict the one with a higher boiling point. Which compounds have zero dipole moments?
c. cyclohexene or 1,2-dichlorocyclohexene
For each pair of compounds, predict the one with a higher boiling point. Which compounds have zero dipole moments?
b. cis- or trans-2,3-dichlorobut-2-ene
Explain why each of the following alkenes is stable or unstable.
(a) 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene
(b) trans-1,2-dimethylcyclopentene
(c) trans-3,4-dimethylcyclopentene
(d) trans-1,2-dimethylcyclodecene
For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.
(a)
Explain why each of the following alkenes is stable or unstable.
(h)
(i)
Use the data in Table 7-2 to predict the energy difference between 2,3-dimethylbut-1-ene and 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene. Which of these double-bond isomers is more stable?