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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 79a
Chapter 8, Problem 79a

The bulky borane 9-BBN was developed to enhance the selectivity of hydroboration. In this example, 9-BBN adds to the less hindered carbon with 99.3% regioselectivity, compared with only 57% for diborane.

a. Show the two organic products generated when the trialkylborane is oxidized with H2O2/NaOH.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction mechanism. The hydroboration reaction involves the addition of 9-BBN (a bulky borane) to the alkene. Due to steric hindrance, 9-BBN selectively adds to the less hindered carbon of the double bond, forming a trialkylborane intermediate.
Step 2: Identify the regioselectivity. The image indicates that 9-BBN adds to the less hindered carbon with 99.3% regioselectivity. This means the boron atom attaches to the less substituted carbon of the double bond, while the hydrogen attaches to the more substituted carbon.
Step 3: Understand the oxidation step. The trialkylborane intermediate is oxidized using hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH). This oxidation converts the boron-carbon bond into a hydroxyl group (-OH), resulting in the formation of alcohols.
Step 4: Predict the products. The regioselectivity of the hydroboration step determines the position of the hydroxyl group in the final products. The major product will have the hydroxyl group on the less substituted carbon, while the minor product (if any) will have the hydroxyl group on the more substituted carbon.
Step 5: Draw the two organic products. The major product will be the alcohol with the hydroxyl group on the less substituted carbon, and the minor product (if formed) will have the hydroxyl group on the more substituted carbon. Use the provided structure to visualize the placement of the hydroxyl groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydroboration

Hydroboration is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of borane (BH3) or its derivatives to alkenes, resulting in the formation of trialkylboranes. This reaction proceeds via a concerted mechanism, where the boron atom adds to the less hindered carbon of the double bond, leading to regioselectivity. The use of bulky boranes like 9-BBN enhances this selectivity, allowing for the preferential formation of specific isomers.
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General properties of hydroboration-oxidation.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the context of hydroboration, 9-BBN demonstrates high regioselectivity (99.3%) by adding to the less sterically hindered carbon of the alkene. This property is crucial for synthesizing specific products in organic reactions, influencing the overall yield and purity of the desired compound.
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Heck Reaction

Oxidation of Trialkylboranes

The oxidation of trialkylboranes, such as those formed from hydroboration, typically involves treatment with hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH). This reaction converts the boron-containing compound into alcohols, effectively replacing the boron atom with a hydroxyl group. The outcome is the formation of alcohols that correspond to the original alkene's regioselectivity, thus providing insight into the reaction's mechanism and product distribution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

We have seen many examples where halogens add to alkenes with anti stereochemistry via the halonium ion mechanism. However, when 1-phenylcyclohexene reacts with chlorine in carbon tetrachloride, a mixture of the cis and trans isomers of the product is recovered. Propose a mechanism, and explain this lack of stereospecificity.

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Textbook Question

An inexperienced graduate student treated dec-5-ene with borane in THF, placed the flask in a refrigerator, and left for a party. When he returned from the party, he discovered that the refrigerator was broken and that it had gotten quite warm inside. Although all the THF had evaporated from the flask, he treated the residue with basic hydrogen peroxide. To his surprise, he recovered a fair yield of decan-1-ol. Use a mechanism to show how this reaction might have occurred. (Hint: The addition of BH3 is reversible.)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms to explain the opposite regiochemistry observed in the following two reactions.

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Textbook Question

The bulky borane 9-BBN was developed to enhance the selectivity of hydroboration. In this example, 9-BBN adds to the less hindered carbon with 99.3% regioselectivity, compared with only 57% for diborane.

b. 9-BBN is synthesized by adding BH3 across a symmetric, cyclic diene. What is the structure of the diene?

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