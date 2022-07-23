An unknown compound decolorizes bromine in carbon tetrachloride, and it undergoes catalytic reduction to give decalin. When treated with warm, concentrated potassium permanganate, this compound gives cis-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylic acid and oxalic acid. Propose a structure for the unknown compound.
The two butenedioic acids are called fumaric acid (trans) and maleic acid (cis). 2,3-Dihydroxybutanedioic acid is called tartaric acid.
Show how you would convert
a. fumaric acid to (±)-tartaric acid.
b. fumaric acid to meso-tartaric acid.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Geometric Isomerism
Stereochemistry
Reactions of Alkenes
In contact with a platinum catalyst, an unknown alkene reacts with three equivalents of hydrogen gas to give 1-isopropyl-4-methylcyclohexane. When the unknown alkene is ozonized and reduced, the products are the following:
Deduce the structure of the unknown alkene.
The two butenedioic acids are called fumaric acid (trans) and maleic acid (cis). 2,3-Dihydroxybutanedioic acid is called tartaric acid.
Show how you would convert
c. maleic acid to (±)-tartaric acid.
The two butenedioic acids are called fumaric acid (trans) and maleic acid (cis). 2,3-Dihydroxybutanedioic acid is called tartaric acid.
Show how you would convert
b. fumaric acid to meso-tartaric acid.
The sex attractant of the housefly has the formula C23H46. When treated with warm potassium permanganate, this pheromone gives two products: CH3(CH2)12COOH and CH3(CH2)7COOH. Suggest a structure for this sex attractant. Explain which part of the structure is uncertain.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.