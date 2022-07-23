Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.
(a)
Using 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.) If a chiral product is shown, assume that it is part of a racemic mixture.
(g)
Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclopentane as your starting material.
(b)
Using 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.) If a chiral product is shown, assume that it is part of a racemic mixture.
(h)
Using 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.) If a chiral product is shown, assume that it is part of a racemic mixture.
(e)