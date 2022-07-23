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Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 1
Chapter 9, Problem 1

Draw structural formulas of at least two alkynes of each molecular formula.
1. C6H10
2. C8H12
3. C7H8

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the general formula for alkynes, which is CnH2n-2. This will help you determine if the given molecular formulas can represent alkynes.
Step 2: For C6H10, verify that it fits the alkyne formula CnH2n-2. Here, n=6, so 2n-2=10, which matches. Now, draw possible structures. Start with a straight chain alkyne, such as hex-1-yne, and then consider branching, like 3-methylpent-1-yne.
Step 3: For C8H12, check if it fits the alkyne formula. Here, n=8, so 2n-2=14, which does not match. This means C8H12 cannot be a simple alkyne. Consider cyclic structures or multiple bonds to satisfy the formula.
Step 4: For C7H8, check if it fits the alkyne formula. Here, n=7, so 2n-2=12, which does not match. C7H8 is more likely to be an aromatic compound like toluene, rather than an alkyne.
Step 5: For each valid molecular formula, draw at least two structural isomers. Ensure that each structure adheres to the rules of valency and the alkyne's triple bond characteristics. Use line-angle formulas for clarity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyne Structure

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, denoted as C≡C. This triple bond is a defining feature, giving alkynes their unique properties. The simplest alkyne is ethyne (acetylene), and the presence of the triple bond affects the molecule's geometry, making it linear around the bond.

Molecular Formula and Degree of Unsaturation

The molecular formula provides the number of each type of atom in a molecule. For alkynes, the degree of unsaturation helps determine the number of rings and/or multiple bonds. Each triple bond contributes two degrees of unsaturation, which is crucial for deducing possible structures from a given formula.

Isomerism in Alkynes

Isomerism refers to compounds with the same molecular formula but different structures. In alkynes, structural isomers can arise from variations in the position of the triple bond or branching of the carbon chain. Understanding isomerism is essential for drawing different structural formulas for a given molecular formula.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.

(a) C5H8 (three isomers)

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.

(b) C6H10 (seven isomers)

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Textbook Question

Count the elements of unsaturation in parsalmide, ethynyl estradiol, and dynemicin A.

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