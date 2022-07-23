Textbook Question
For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(a) C5H8 (three isomers)
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For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(a) C5H8 (three isomers)
For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(b) C6H10 (seven isomers)
Draw structural formulas of at least two alkynes of each molecular formula.
1. C6H10
2. C8H12
3. C7H8
What reaction would acetylene likely undergo if it were kept at 1500°C for too long?