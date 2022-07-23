For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(a) C5H8 (three isomers)
For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(a) C5H8 (three isomers)
The boiling points of hex-1-ene (64 °C) and hex-1-yne (71 °C) are sufficiently close that it is difficult to achieve a clean separation by distillation. Show how you might use the acidity of hex-1-yne to remove the last trace of it from a sample of hex-1-ene.
Count the elements of unsaturation in parsalmide, ethynyl estradiol, and dynemicin A.
Draw structural formulas of at least two alkynes of each molecular formula.
1. C6H10
2. C8H12
3. C7H8
Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, or indicate if no significant reaction would take place.
a. H—C≡C—H + NaNH2
b. H—C≡C—H + CH3Li
c. H—C≡C—H + NaOCH3
What reaction would acetylene likely undergo if it were kept at 1500°C for too long?