Identify the degree of unsaturation for the molecular formula C6H10. Use the formula: Degree of Unsaturation = (2C + 2 + N - H - X) / 2, where C is the number of carbons, N is the number of nitrogens, H is the number of hydrogens, and X is the number of halogens. For C6H10, the degree of unsaturation is 2, indicating the presence of two pi bonds or rings.