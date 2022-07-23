Using cyclooctyne as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
(i)
Using cyclooctyne as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
(i)
Using hex-1-ene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
d. hex-2-yne
e. hexan-2-one
f. hexanal
Using hex-1-ene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
g. pentanoic acid
h. pentanal
i. undec-6-yn-5-ol
Using hex-1-ene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
a. 1,2-dibromohexane
b. hex-1-yne
c. 2,2-dibromohexane
Using cyclooctyne as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
(h)
Using cyclooctyne as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
(g) cyclooctane-1,2-dione