For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(a) C5H8 (three isomers)
For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(a) C5H8 (three isomers)
For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(b) C6H10 (seven isomers)
Solved Problem 9-1 showed the synthesis of dec-3-yne by adding the hexyl group first, then the ethyl group. Show the reagents and intermediates involved in the other order of synthesis of dec-3-yne, by adding the ethyl group first and the hexyl group last.
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds, using acetylene and any suitable alkyl halides as your starting materials. If the compound given cannot be synthesized by this method, explain why.
a. hex-1-yne
b. hex-2-yne
c. hex-3-yne
Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, or indicate if no significant reaction would take place.
a. H—C≡C—H + NaNH2
b. H—C≡C—H + CH3Li
c. H—C≡C—H + NaOCH3
What reaction would acetylene likely undergo if it were kept at 1500°C for too long?