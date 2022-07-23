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Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 4
Chapter 9, Problem 4

The boiling points of hex-1-ene (64 °C) and hex-1-yne (71 °C) are sufficiently close that it is difficult to achieve a clean separation by distillation. Show how you might use the acidity of hex-1-yne to remove the last trace of it from a sample of hex-1-ene.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structural difference between hex-1-ene and hex-1-yne. Hex-1-ene is an alkene with a double bond, while hex-1-yne is an alkyne with a triple bond.
Understand the acidity of alkynes. Terminal alkynes like hex-1-yne have acidic hydrogen atoms due to the sp hybridization of the carbon atom bonded to hydrogen, making them more acidic than alkenes.
Consider using a strong base to deprotonate hex-1-yne. A strong base such as sodium amide (NaNH₂) can be used to remove the acidic hydrogen from the terminal alkyne, forming a sodium acetylide.
Recognize that the sodium acetylide formed is a salt and is soluble in polar solvents like water, whereas hex-1-ene remains nonpolar and insoluble in water.
Separate the mixture by adding water to dissolve the sodium acetylide, leaving hex-1-ene as the nonpolar residue. This exploits the difference in solubility to achieve separation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity of Alkynes

Alkynes, such as hex-1-yne, are more acidic than alkenes due to the sp-hybridized carbon atom, which holds the negative charge more stably when a hydrogen is removed. This acidity allows alkynes to react with strong bases, forming acetylide ions, which can be exploited for separation purposes.
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Distillation

Distillation is a separation technique that relies on differences in boiling points to separate components of a mixture. When the boiling points are close, as with hex-1-ene and hex-1-yne, achieving a clean separation becomes challenging, necessitating alternative methods such as chemical reactivity differences.

Chemical Reactivity for Separation

Using chemical reactivity differences, such as the acidity of hex-1-yne, can aid in separation. By treating the mixture with a strong base, hex-1-yne can be selectively deprotonated to form a salt, which can then be removed, leaving behind hex-1-ene. This method leverages the unique chemical properties of the components for effective separation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.

(a) C5H8 (three isomers)

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.

(b) C6H10 (seven isomers)

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Textbook Question

Solved Problem 9-1 showed the synthesis of dec-3-yne by adding the hexyl group first, then the ethyl group. Show the reagents and intermediates involved in the other order of synthesis of dec-3-yne, by adding the ethyl group first and the hexyl group last.

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Textbook Question

Show how you might synthesize the following compounds, using acetylene and any ­suitable alkyl halides as your starting materials. If the compound given cannot be ­synthesized by this method, explain why.

a. hex-1-yne

b. hex-2-yne

c. hex-3-yne

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, or indicate if no significant reaction would take place.

a. H—C≡C—H + NaNH2

b. H—C≡C—H + CH3Li

c. H—C≡C—H + NaOCH3

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Textbook Question

What reaction would acetylene likely undergo if it were kept at 1500°C for too long?

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