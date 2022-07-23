Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with acetylene and any compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms.
d. trans-hex-2-ene
e. 1,1-dibromohexane
f. 2,2-dibromohexane
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with acetylene and any compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms.
d. trans-hex-2-ene
e. 1,1-dibromohexane
f. 2,2-dibromohexane
Show how you would convert the following starting materials into the target compound. You may use any additional reagents you need.
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with acetylene and any compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms.
a. hex-1-yne
b. hex-2-yne
c. cis-hex-2-ene
The following functional-group interchange is a useful synthesis of aldehydes.
(a) What reagents were used in this chapter for this transformation? Give an example to illustrate this method.
(b) This functional-group interchange can also be accomplished using the following sequence.
Propose mechanisms for these steps.
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with acetylene and any compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms.
g. pentanal, CH3CH2CH2CH2CHO
h. pentan-2-one, CH3–CO–CH2CH2CH3
i. (±) 3,4-dibromohexane
When compound Z is treated with ozone, followed by dimethyl sulfide and washing with water, the products are formic acid, 3-oxobutanoic acid, and hexanal.
Propose a structure for compound Z. What uncertainty is there in the structure you have proposed?