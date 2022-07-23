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Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 38
Chapter 9, Problem 38

When treated with hydrogen and a platinum catalyst, an unknown compound X absorbs 5 equivalents of hydrogen to give n-butylcyclohexane. Treatment of X with an excess of ozone, followed by dimethyl sulfide and water, gives the following products:

Propose a structure for the unknown compound X. Is there any uncertainty in your structure?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the hydrogenation data. The unknown compound X absorbs 5 equivalents of hydrogen when treated with hydrogen and a platinum catalyst. This indicates that X contains five π-bonds, which could be double bonds or triple bonds.
Step 2: Examine the ozonolysis products. The products include formaldehyde (HCHO), glyoxal (OHC-CHO), malonic acid (HOOC-CH2-COOH), and oxalic acid (HOOC-COOH). These products suggest that X contains multiple double bonds arranged in a specific pattern.
Step 3: Deduce the structure of X based on the ozonolysis products. Ozonolysis cleaves double bonds to form carbonyl compounds. The presence of formaldehyde and glyoxal indicates terminal double bonds, while malonic acid and oxalic acid suggest internal double bonds.
Step 4: Propose a structure for X. Based on the hydrogenation and ozonolysis data, X is likely a polyunsaturated hydrocarbon with five double bonds arranged in a conjugated or isolated manner. The structure should account for the specific ozonolysis products.
Step 5: Address uncertainty in the structure. While the proposed structure fits the data, there may be alternative arrangements of double bonds that yield the same ozonolysis products. Further experimental data, such as NMR or IR spectroscopy, could confirm the exact structure of X.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogenation

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of hydrogen (H2) to an unsaturated compound, typically in the presence of a catalyst such as platinum. This process converts alkenes or alkynes into alkanes by saturating the carbon-carbon double or triple bonds. In this question, the unknown compound X absorbs 5 equivalents of hydrogen, indicating it likely contains multiple unsaturated bonds that are being reduced.
Recommended video:
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The definition of hydrogenation.

Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of carbon-carbon double bonds using ozone (O3), followed by reduction with agents like dimethyl sulfide. This reaction typically results in the formation of carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes or ketones. The products shown in the image suggest that ozonolysis was performed on compound X, leading to the formation of various carbonyl-containing products, which can help deduce the structure of X.
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General properties of ozonolysis.

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. In the context of the question, the uncertainty in the proposed structure for compound X may arise from the possibility of multiple structural isomers that could yield the same products upon hydrogenation and ozonolysis. Understanding the different isomeric forms is crucial for accurately identifying the unknown compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with acetylene and any compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms.

d. trans-hex-2-ene

e. 1,1-dibromohexane

f. 2,2-dibromohexane

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Textbook Question

Show how you would convert the following starting materials into the target compound. You may use any additional reagents you need.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with acetylene and any compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms.

a. hex-1-yne

b. hex-2-yne

c. cis-hex-2-ene

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Textbook Question

The following functional-group interchange is a useful synthesis of aldehydes.

(a) What reagents were used in this chapter for this transformation? Give an example to illustrate this method.

(b) This functional-group interchange can also be accomplished using the following sequence.

Propose mechanisms for these steps.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with acetylene and any compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms.

g. pentanal, CH3CH2CH2CH2CHO

h. pentan-2-one, CH3–CO–CH2CH2CH3

i. (±) 3,4-dibromohexane

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Textbook Question

When compound Z is treated with ozone, followed by dimethyl sulfide and washing with water, the products are formic acid, 3-oxobutanoic acid, and hexanal.

Propose a structure for compound Z. What uncertainty is there in the structure you have proposed?

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