Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
a. butan-1-ol
Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
a. butan-1-ol
For each pair of compounds, predict which compound has the higher boiling point. Check [TABLE 6-2] to see if your prediction was right; then explain why that compound has the higher boiling point.
b. isopropyl chloride and tert-butyl bromide
Show how free-radical halogenation might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why we expect to get a single major product.
(a) 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylpropane (neopentyl chloride)
(b) 2-bromo-2-methylbutane
Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
b. 1-fluorobutane
The light-initiated reaction of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene with N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) gives two products:
a. Give a mechanism for this reaction, showing how the two products arise as a consequence of the resonance-stabilized intermediate.
The light-initiated reaction of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene with N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) gives two products:
b. The bromination of cyclohexene using NBS gives only one major product, as shown on the previous page. Explain why there is no second product from an allylic shift.