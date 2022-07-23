For each pair of compounds, predict which compound has the higher boiling point. Check [TABLE 6-2] to see if your prediction was right; then explain why that compound has the higher boiling point.
c. 1-bromobutane and 1-chlorobutane
For each pair of compounds, predict which compound has the higher boiling point. Check [TABLE 6-2] to see if your prediction was right; then explain why that compound has the higher boiling point.
c. 1-bromobutane and 1-chlorobutane
Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
a. butan-1-ol
For each pair of compounds, predict which compound has the higher boiling point. Check [TABLE 6-2] to see if your prediction was right; then explain why that compound has the higher boiling point.
b. isopropyl chloride and tert-butyl bromide
The light-initiated reaction of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene with N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) gives two products:
a. Give a mechanism for this reaction, showing how the two products arise as a consequence of the resonance-stabilized intermediate.
Under appropriate conditions, (S)-1-bromo-1-fluoroethane reacts with sodium methoxide to give pure (S)-1-fluoro-1-methoxyethane.
a. Why is bromide rather than fluoride replaced?
b. Draw perspective structures (as shown on the previous page for 2-bromobutane) for the starting material, the transition state, and the product.
c. Does the product show retention or inversion of configuration? d. Is this result consistent with reaction by the SN2 mechanism?
The light-initiated reaction of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene with N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) gives two products:
b. The bromination of cyclohexene using NBS gives only one major product, as shown on the previous page. Explain why there is no second product from an allylic shift.