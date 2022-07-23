SN2 Reaction Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) reaction is a type of nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the simultaneous displacement of a leaving group. This mechanism involves a single concerted step, leading to the formation of a transition state where both the nucleophile and the substrate are involved. The reaction rate depends on the concentration of both the nucleophile and the substrate, making it a second-order reaction.