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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 6-15b
Chapter 6, Problem 6-15b

Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
b. 1-fluorobutane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the SN2 reaction mechanism. SN2 reactions involve a single-step process where the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon and simultaneously displaces the leaving group. This reaction is favored in primary alkyl halides like 1-chlorobutane due to minimal steric hindrance.
Step 2: Identify the nucleophile and leaving group. In this case, the nucleophile will be fluoride ion (F⁻), and the leaving group is the chloride ion (Cl⁻). Fluoride ion can be provided by a salt like potassium fluoride (KF) or sodium fluoride (NaF).
Step 3: Choose an appropriate solvent. SN2 reactions are typically performed in polar aprotic solvents such as acetone or dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). These solvents stabilize the nucleophile without interfering with the reaction.
Step 4: Set up the reaction. Mix 1-chlorobutane with the fluoride source (e.g., KF or NaF) in the polar aprotic solvent. Ensure the reaction conditions are suitable for SN2, such as moderate temperature to avoid side reactions.
Step 5: Allow the reaction to proceed. The fluoride ion will attack the carbon bonded to the chlorine in 1-chlorobutane, displacing the chloride ion and forming 1-fluorobutane as the product. After the reaction is complete, isolate and purify the product using standard organic chemistry techniques like distillation or extraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SN2 Reaction Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) reaction is a type of nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the simultaneous displacement of a leaving group. This mechanism involves a single concerted step, leading to the formation of a transition state where both the nucleophile and the substrate are involved. The reaction rate depends on the concentration of both the nucleophile and the substrate, making it a second-order reaction.
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Nucleophiles and Leaving Groups

In SN2 reactions, nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a new bond, while leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart with a pair of electrons. A good nucleophile is typically negatively charged or has lone pairs, while a good leaving group is stable after departure, such as halides (e.g., Cl-, Br-, I-). The choice of nucleophile and leaving group significantly influences the reaction's efficiency and outcome.
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Halogen Exchange

Halogen exchange involves replacing one halogen atom in a compound with another halogen through a nucleophilic substitution reaction. In the case of converting 1-chlorobutane to 1-fluorobutane, a fluoride ion (F-) can act as the nucleophile, attacking the carbon bonded to the chlorine atom. This process highlights the importance of the reactivity of halogens, where fluorine is a stronger nucleophile than chlorine, facilitating the substitution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each pair of compounds, predict which compound has the higher boiling point. Check [TABLE 6-2] to see if your prediction was right; then explain why that compound has the higher boiling point.

c. 1-bromobutane and 1-chlorobutane

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Textbook Question

Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.

a. butan-1-ol

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Textbook Question

For each pair of compounds, predict which compound has the higher boiling point. Check [TABLE 6-2] to see if your prediction was right; then explain why that compound has the higher boiling point.

b. isopropyl chloride and tert-butyl bromide

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Textbook Question

The light-initiated reaction of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene with N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) gives two products:

a. Give a mechanism for this reaction, showing how the two products arise as a ­consequence of the resonance-stabilized intermediate.

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Textbook Question

Under appropriate conditions, (S)-1-bromo-1-fluoroethane reacts with sodium methoxide to give pure (S)-1-fluoro-1-methoxyethane.

a. Why is bromide rather than fluoride replaced?

b. Draw perspective structures (as shown on the previous page for 2-bromobutane) for the starting material, the transition state, and the product.

c. Does the product show retention or inversion of configuration? d. Is this result consistent with reaction by the SN2 mechanism?

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Textbook Question

The light-initiated reaction of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene with N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) gives two products:

b. The bromination of cyclohexene using NBS gives only one major product, as shown on the previous page. Explain why there is no second product from an allylic shift.

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