For each pair of compounds, predict which one has the higher molecular dipole moment, and explain your reasoning.
c. cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
d. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane or trans-1,3-dichlorocyclobutane
For each pair of compounds, predict which one has the higher molecular dipole moment, and explain your reasoning.
c. cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
d. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane or trans-1,3-dichlorocyclobutane
Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
a. butan-1-ol
For each pair of compounds, predict which compound has the higher boiling point. Check [TABLE 6-2] to see if your prediction was right; then explain why that compound has the higher boiling point.
a. isopropyl bromide and n-butyl bromide
Under appropriate conditions, (S)-1-bromo-1-fluoroethane reacts with sodium methoxide to give pure (S)-1-fluoro-1-methoxyethane.
a. Why is bromide rather than fluoride replaced?
b. Draw perspective structures (as shown on the previous page for 2-bromobutane) for the starting material, the transition state, and the product.
c. Does the product show retention or inversion of configuration? d. Is this result consistent with reaction by the SN2 mechanism?