Choose the member of each pair that will react faster by the SN1 mechanism.
c. n-propyl bromide or allyl bromide
d. 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane or 2-bromopropane
Choose the member of each pair that will react faster by the SN1 mechanism.
c. n-propyl bromide or allyl bromide
d. 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane or 2-bromopropane
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(e)
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(f)
Choose the member of each pair that will react faster by the SN1 mechanism.
e. 2-iodo-2-methylbutane or tert-butyl chloride
f. 2-bromo-2-methylbutane or ethyl iodide
Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(c)
(d)
Choose the member of each pair that will react faster by the SN1 mechanism.
a. 1-bromopropane or 2-bromopropane
b. 2-bromo-2-methylbutane or 2-bromo-3-methylbutane