Solvolysis

Solvolysis refers to a chemical reaction in which the solvent acts as a nucleophile, leading to the substitution of a leaving group. In this context, ethanol serves as the solvent and nucleophile, attacking the carbocation formed during the SN1 mechanism. The nature of the solvent can significantly influence the reaction rate and mechanism, with polar protic solvents like ethanol stabilizing the carbocation and facilitating the reaction.