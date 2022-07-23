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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 22
Chapter 6, Problem 22

Propose an SN1 mechanism for the solvolysis of 3-bromo-2,3-dimethylpentane in ethanol.

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1
Identify the substrate: The compound 3-bromo-2,3-dimethylpentane is a tertiary alkyl halide. Tertiary alkyl halides are highly favorable for SN1 reactions due to the stability of the carbocation intermediate formed during the reaction.
Step 1: Initiation of the reaction begins with the departure of the leaving group (bromide ion, Br⁻) from the substrate. This step is the rate-determining step and results in the formation of a tertiary carbocation at the 3rd carbon of the pentane chain.
Step 2: Analyze the stability of the carbocation. The tertiary carbocation formed is stabilized by hyperconjugation and inductive effects from the surrounding alkyl groups. No rearrangement is necessary as the carbocation is already in its most stable form.
Step 3: Nucleophilic attack by ethanol (CH₃CH₂OH). The lone pair of electrons on the oxygen atom of ethanol attacks the positively charged carbocation, forming an oxonium ion intermediate.
Step 4: Deprotonation of the oxonium ion. A molecule of ethanol or another base in the solution removes a proton (H⁺) from the oxonium ion, resulting in the formation of the final product, an ether (3-ethoxy-2,3-dimethylpentane).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SN1 Mechanism

The SN1 mechanism, or unimolecular nucleophilic substitution, involves two main steps: the formation of a carbocation intermediate and the subsequent nucleophilic attack. The rate-determining step is the first step, where the leaving group departs, leading to a positively charged carbocation. This mechanism is favored in tertiary substrates due to their ability to stabilize the carbocation through hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial in determining the feasibility of an SN1 reaction. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary or primary ones due to the greater number of alkyl groups that can donate electron density through hyperconjugation and inductive effects. In the case of 3-bromo-2,3-dimethylpentane, the formation of a tertiary carbocation is favored, making the SN1 pathway more likely.
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Solvolysis

Solvolysis refers to a chemical reaction in which the solvent acts as a nucleophile, leading to the substitution of a leaving group. In this context, ethanol serves as the solvent and nucleophile, attacking the carbocation formed during the SN1 mechanism. The nature of the solvent can significantly influence the reaction rate and mechanism, with polar protic solvents like ethanol stabilizing the carbocation and facilitating the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Choose the member of each pair that will react faster by the SN1 mechanism.

c. n-propyl bromide or allyl bromide

d. 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane or 2-bromopropane

1142
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Textbook Question

Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.

(e)

1446
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Textbook Question

Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.

(f)

959
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Textbook Question

Choose the member of each pair that will react faster by the SN1 mechanism.

e. 2-iodo-2-methylbutane or tert-butyl chloride

f. 2-bromo-2-methylbutane or ethyl iodide

1114
views
Textbook Question

Draw a perspective structure or a Fischer projection for the products of the following SN2 reactions.

(c)

(d)

976
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Textbook Question

Choose the member of each pair that will react faster by the SN1 mechanism.

a. 1-bromopropane or 2-bromopropane

b. 2-bromo-2-methylbutane or 2-bromo-3-methylbutane

1680
views