Problem 66
A motorist is driving at 20 m/s when she sees that a traffic light 200 m ahead has just turned red. She knows that this light stays red for 15 s, and she wants to reach the light just as it turns green again. It takes her 1.0 s to step on the brakes and begin slowing. What is her speed as she reaches the light at the instant it turns green?
Problem 67
Nicole throws a ball straight up. Chad watches the ball from a window 5.0 m above the point where Nicole released it. The ball passes Chad on the way up, and it has a speed of 10 m/s as it passes him on the way back down. How fast did Nicole throw the ball?
Problem 68a
David is driving a steady 30 m/s when he passes Tina, who is sitting in her car at rest. Tina begins to accelerate at a steady 2.0 m/s² at the instant when David passes. How far does Tina drive before passing David?
Problem 68b
David is driving a steady 30 m/s when he passes Tina, who is sitting in her car at rest. Tina begins to accelerate at a steady 2.0 m/s² at the instant when David passes. What is her speed as she passes him?
Problem 69b
If a Tesla Model S P100D in 'Ludicrous mode' is pushed to its limit, the first of acceleration can be modeled as
What acceleration would be needed to achieve the same speed in the same time at constant acceleration? Give your answer as a multiple of .
Problem 73a
When a 1984 Alfa Romeo Spider sports car accelerates at the maximum possible rate, its motion during the first 20 s is extremely well modeled by the simple equation vx2 = (2P/m)t, where P = 3.6 ✕ 10⁴ watts is the car's power output, m = 1200 kg is its mass, and vx is in m/s. That is, the square of the car's velocity increases linearly with time. Find an algebraic expression in terms of P, m, and t for the car's acceleration at time t.
Problem 74
A rocket in deep space has an empty mass of 150 kg and exhausts the hot gases of burned fuel at 2500 m/s . It is loaded with 600 kg of fuel, which it burns in 30 s. What is the rocket's speed 10 s, 20 s, and 30 s after launch?
Problem 80
A rocket is launched straight up with constant acceleration. Four seconds after liftoff, a bolt falls off the side of the rocket. The bolt hits the ground 6.0 s later. What was the rocket's acceleration?
Problem 81a
A good model for the acceleration of a car trying to reach top speed in the least amount of time is ax = a0 ─ kvx, where a₀ is the initial acceleration and k is a constant. Find an expression for k in terms of a0 and the car's top speed vmax.
Problem 81b
A good model for the acceleration of a car trying to reach top speed in the least amount of time is a𝓍 = a₀ ─ kv𝓍, where a₀ is the initial acceleration and k is a constant. Find an expression for the car's velocity as a function of time.
Problem 82b
Careful measurements have been made of Olympic sprinters in the 100 meter dash. A quite realistic model is that the sprinter's velocity is given by v𝓍 = a ( 1 - e⁻ᵇᵗ ) where t is in s, v𝓍 is in m/s, and the constants a and b are characteristic of the sprinter. Sprinter Carl Lewis's run at the 1987 World Championships is modeled with a = 11.81 m/s and b = 0.6887 s⁻¹. Find an expression for the distance traveled at time t.
Problem 83
A sprinter can accelerate with constant acceleration for 4.0 s before reaching top speed. He can run the 100 meter dash in 10.0 s. What is his speed as he crosses the finish line?
Problem 84a
A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v₀. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. At what height above the ground do the balls collide? Your answer will be an algebraic expression in terms of h, v₀, and g.
Problem 84b
A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v0. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. What is the maximum value of h for which a collision occurs before the first ball falls back to the ground?
Problem 84c
A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v₀. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. For what value of h does the collision occur at the instant when the first ball is at its highest point?
Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
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