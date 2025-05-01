Problem 69b

If a Tesla Model S P100D in 'Ludicrous mode' is pushed to its limit, the first 3.0 s 3.0\text{ s} of acceleration can be modeled as

a x = { ( 35 m/s 3 ) t 0 s ≤ t ≤ 0.40 s 14.6 m/s 2 − ( 1.5 m/s 3 ) t 0.40 s ≤ t ≤ 3.0 s a_{x}=\begin{cases}(35\,\text{m/s}^3)t & 0\text{ s}\le t\le0.40\,\text{s}\\ 14.6\,\text{m/s}^2-(1.5\,\text{m/s}^3)t & 0.40\,\text{s}\le t\le3.0\,\text{s}\end{cases}