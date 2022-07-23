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Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 83
Chapter 2, Problem 83

A sprinter can accelerate with constant acceleration for 4.0 s before reaching top speed. He can run the 100 meter dash in 10.0 s. What is his speed as he crosses the finish line?

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1
Identify the two phases of the sprinter's motion: (1) constant acceleration for 4.0 s and (2) constant velocity for the remaining time. Use kinematic equations to analyze each phase.
For the first phase, use the kinematic equation: d=12at2, where d is the distance covered during acceleration, a is the acceleration, and t is the time (4.0 s).
At the end of the acceleration phase, calculate the sprinter's velocity using the equation: v=at, where v is the velocity, a is the acceleration, and t is 4.0 s.
For the second phase, calculate the distance covered at constant velocity using the equation: d=vt, where d is the distance, v is the velocity from the first phase, and t is the remaining time (10.0 s - 4.0 s).
Combine the distances from both phases to ensure the total distance is 100 m. Solve for the acceleration a and use it to find the final velocity v as the sprinter crosses the finish line.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constant Acceleration

Constant acceleration refers to a situation where an object's velocity changes at a steady rate over time. In the context of the sprinter, this means that his speed increases uniformly during the first 4.0 seconds of his run. The equations of motion for constant acceleration can be applied to determine the distance covered and the final speed at the end of the acceleration phase.
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Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations are mathematical formulas that describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. They relate displacement, initial velocity, final velocity, acceleration, and time. For the sprinter, these equations can be used to calculate the distance he covers while accelerating and to find his final speed as he crosses the finish line after the acceleration phase.
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Average Speed

Average speed is defined as the total distance traveled divided by the total time taken. In this scenario, the sprinter's average speed over the entire 100 meters can be calculated by dividing 100 meters by 10 seconds. This average speed provides insight into his performance, but it is important to distinguish it from his instantaneous speed at the finish line, which may be higher due to the acceleration phase.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v₀. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. At what height above the ground do the balls collide? Your answer will be an algebraic expression in terms of h, v₀, and g.

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Textbook Question

A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v0. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. What is the maximum value of h for which a collision occurs before the first ball falls back to the ground?

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Textbook Question

A good model for the acceleration of a car trying to reach top speed in the least amount of time is a𝓍 = a ─ kv𝓍, where a is the initial acceleration and k is a constant. Find an expression for the car's velocity as a function of time.

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Textbook Question

A good model for the acceleration of a car trying to reach top speed in the least amount of time is ax = a0 ─ kvx, where a₀ is the initial acceleration and k is a constant. Find an expression for k in terms of a0 and the car's top speed vmax.

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Textbook Question

Careful measurements have been made of Olympic sprinters in the 100 meter dash. A quite realistic model is that the sprinter's velocity is given by v𝓍 = a ( 1 - e⁻ᵇᵗ ) where t is in s, v𝓍 is in m/s, and the constants a and b are characteristic of the sprinter. Sprinter Carl Lewis's run at the 1987 World Championships is modeled with a = 11.81 m/s and b = 0.6887 s⁻¹. Find an expression for the distance traveled at time t.

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Textbook Question

A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v₀. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. For what value of h does the collision occur at the instant when the first ball is at its highest point?

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