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Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 80
Chapter 2, Problem 80

A rocket is launched straight up with constant acceleration. Four seconds after liftoff, a bolt falls off the side of the rocket. The bolt hits the ground 6.0 s later. What was the rocket's acceleration?

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Define the motion of the rocket and the bolt. The rocket is moving upward with constant acceleration, and the bolt detaches after 4 seconds. The bolt then follows a free-fall motion under gravity after detachment. Use kinematic equations to analyze both motions.
Determine the velocity of the rocket (and the bolt) at the moment the bolt detaches. Use the kinematic equation: v=u+at, where u is the initial velocity (0 m/s), a is the rocket's acceleration, and t is 4 seconds.
Calculate the height of the bolt at the moment it detaches from the rocket. Use the kinematic equation: s=ut+12at^2, where s is the height, u is 0 m/s, a is the rocket's acceleration, and t is 4 seconds.
Analyze the motion of the bolt after detachment. The bolt starts with an initial upward velocity equal to the rocket's velocity at detachment and is subject to gravitational acceleration (g=9.8 m/s^2). Use the kinematic equation: s=vt+12at^2 to find the total displacement of the bolt during its free fall.
Combine the equations for the rocket's motion and the bolt's motion to solve for the rocket's acceleration. Use the fact that the total time for the bolt to hit the ground after detachment is 6 seconds, and the displacement of the bolt relative to the ground is zero when it lands.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constant Acceleration

Constant acceleration refers to a situation where an object's velocity changes at a steady rate over time. In the context of the rocket, this means that the rocket's speed increases uniformly as it ascends. This concept is crucial for determining the rocket's motion and the time it takes for the bolt to fall after detaching.
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Free Fall

Free fall describes the motion of an object under the influence of gravity alone, with no other forces acting on it. Once the bolt detaches from the rocket, it enters free fall, accelerating downward at approximately 9.81 m/s². Understanding free fall is essential for calculating the time it takes for the bolt to hit the ground after it falls off the rocket.
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Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations are mathematical formulas that describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. These equations relate displacement, initial velocity, final velocity, acceleration, and time. They are vital for solving problems involving the rocket's ascent and the bolt's descent, allowing us to find the rocket's acceleration based on the given time intervals.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When a 1984 Alfa Romeo Spider sports car accelerates at the maximum possible rate, its motion during the first 20 s is extremely well modeled by the simple equation vx2 = (2P/m)t, where P = 3.6 ✕ 10⁴ watts is the car's power output, m = 1200 kg is its mass, and vx is in m/s. That is, the square of the car's velocity increases linearly with time. Find an algebraic expression in terms of P, m, and t for the car's acceleration at time t.

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Textbook Question

A good model for the acceleration of a car trying to reach top speed in the least amount of time is a𝓍 = a ─ kv𝓍, where a is the initial acceleration and k is a constant. Find an expression for the car's velocity as a function of time.

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Textbook Question

A good model for the acceleration of a car trying to reach top speed in the least amount of time is ax = a0 ─ kvx, where a₀ is the initial acceleration and k is a constant. Find an expression for k in terms of a0 and the car's top speed vmax.

1993
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Textbook Question

A rocket in deep space has an empty mass of 150 kg and exhausts the hot gases of burned fuel at 2500m/s . It is loaded with 600 kg of fuel, which it burns in 30 s. What is the rocket's speed 10 s, 20 s, and 30 s after launch?

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Textbook Question

Careful measurements have been made of Olympic sprinters in the 100 meter dash. A quite realistic model is that the sprinter's velocity is given by v𝓍 = a ( 1 - e⁻ᵇᵗ ) where t is in s, v𝓍 is in m/s, and the constants a and b are characteristic of the sprinter. Sprinter Carl Lewis's run at the 1987 World Championships is modeled with a = 11.81 m/s and b = 0.6887 s⁻¹. Find an expression for the distance traveled at time t.

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Textbook Question

If a Tesla Model S P100D in 'Ludicrous mode' is pushed to its limit, the first 3.0 s3.0\(\text{ s}\) of acceleration can be modeled as

ax={(35m/s3)t0 st0.40s14.6m/s2(1.5m/s3)t0.40st3.0sa_{x}=\(\begin{cases}\)(35\,\(\text{m/s}\)^3)t & 0\(\text{ s}\]\le\) t\(\le\)0.40\,\(\text{s}\)\\ 14.6\,\(\text{m/s}\)^2-(1.5\,\(\text{m/s}\)^3)t & 0.40\,\(\text{s}\[\le\) t\(\le\)3.0\,\(\text{s}\]\end{cases}\)

What acceleration would be needed to achieve the same speed in the same time at constant acceleration? Give your answer as a multiple of gg.

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