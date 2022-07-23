When a 1984 Alfa Romeo Spider sports car accelerates at the maximum possible rate, its motion during the first 20 s is extremely well modeled by the simple equation v x 2 = (2P/m)t, where P = 3.6 ✕ 10⁴ watts is the car's power output, m = 1200 kg is its mass, and v x is in m/s. That is, the square of the car's velocity increases linearly with time. Find an algebraic expression in terms of P, m, and t for the car's acceleration at time t.