David is driving a steady 30 m/s when he passes Tina, who is sitting in her car at rest. Tina begins to accelerate at a steady 2.0 m/s² at the instant when David passes. What is her speed as she passes him?
A motorist is driving at 20 m/s when she sees that a traffic light 200 m ahead has just turned red. She knows that this light stays red for 15 s, and she wants to reach the light just as it turns green again. It takes her 1.0 s to step on the brakes and begin slowing. What is her speed as she reaches the light at the instant it turns green?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics
Acceleration
Time Management in Motion
A steel ball rolls across a 30-cm-wide felt pad, starting from one edge. The ball's speed has dropped to half after traveling 20 cm. Will the ball stop on the felt pad or roll off?
Nicole throws a ball straight up. Chad watches the ball from a window 5.0 m above the point where Nicole released it. The ball passes Chad on the way up, and it has a speed of 10 m/s as it passes him on the way back down. How fast did Nicole throw the ball?
FIGURE P2.64 shows a fixed vertical disk of radius R. A thin, frictionless rod is attached to the bottom point of the disk and to a point on the edge, making angle Φ (Greek phi) with the vertical. Find an expression for the time it takes a bead to slide from the top end of the rod to the bottom.
A very slippery block of ice slides down a smooth ramp tilted at angle θ. The ice is released from rest at vertical height h above the bottom of the ramp. Find an expression for the speed of the ice at the bottom.
David is driving a steady 30 m/s when he passes Tina, who is sitting in her car at rest. Tina begins to accelerate at a steady 2.0 m/s² at the instant when David passes. How far does Tina drive before passing David?