A rocket is launched straight up with constant acceleration. Four seconds after liftoff, a bolt falls off the side of the rocket. The bolt hits the ground 6.0 s later. What was the rocket's acceleration?
A rocket in deep space has an empty mass of 150 kg and exhausts the hot gases of burned fuel at 2500m/s . It is loaded with 600 kg of fuel, which it burns in 30 s. What is the rocket's speed 10 s, 20 s, and 30 s after launch?
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Key Concepts
Rocket Equation
Conservation of Momentum
Thrust and Fuel Consumption
When a 1984 Alfa Romeo Spider sports car accelerates at the maximum possible rate, its motion during the first 20 s is extremely well modeled by the simple equation vx2 = (2P/m)t, where P = 3.6 ✕ 10⁴ watts is the car's power output, m = 1200 kg is its mass, and vx is in m/s. That is, the square of the car's velocity increases linearly with time. Find an algebraic expression in terms of P, m, and t for the car's acceleration at time t.
David is driving a steady 30 m/s when he passes Tina, who is sitting in her car at rest. Tina begins to accelerate at a steady 2.0 m/s² at the instant when David passes. What is her speed as she passes him?
A good model for the acceleration of a car trying to reach top speed in the least amount of time is a𝓍 = a₀ ─ kv𝓍, where a₀ is the initial acceleration and k is a constant. Find an expression for the car's velocity as a function of time.
A good model for the acceleration of a car trying to reach top speed in the least amount of time is ax = a0 ─ kvx, where a₀ is the initial acceleration and k is a constant. Find an expression for k in terms of a0 and the car's top speed vmax.
If a Tesla Model S P100D in 'Ludicrous mode' is pushed to its limit, the first of acceleration can be modeled as
What acceleration would be needed to achieve the same speed in the same time at constant acceleration? Give your answer as a multiple of .