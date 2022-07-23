David is driving a steady 30 m/s when he passes Tina, who is sitting in her car at rest. Tina begins to accelerate at a steady 2.0 m/s² at the instant when David passes. What is her speed as she passes him?
Nicole throws a ball straight up. Chad watches the ball from a window 5.0 m above the point where Nicole released it. The ball passes Chad on the way up, and it has a speed of 10 m/s as it passes him on the way back down. How fast did Nicole throw the ball?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics
Conservation of Energy
Acceleration due to Gravity
A motorist is driving at 20 m/s when she sees that a traffic light 200 m ahead has just turned red. She knows that this light stays red for 15 s, and she wants to reach the light just as it turns green again. It takes her 1.0 s to step on the brakes and begin slowing. What is her speed as she reaches the light at the instant it turns green?
FIGURE P2.64 shows a fixed vertical disk of radius R. A thin, frictionless rod is attached to the bottom point of the disk and to a point on the edge, making angle Φ (Greek phi) with the vertical. Find an expression for the time it takes a bead to slide from the top end of the rod to the bottom.
A very slippery block of ice slides down a smooth ramp tilted at angle θ. The ice is released from rest at vertical height h above the bottom of the ramp. Find an expression for the speed of the ice at the bottom.
David is driving a steady 30 m/s when he passes Tina, who is sitting in her car at rest. Tina begins to accelerate at a steady 2.0 m/s² at the instant when David passes. How far does Tina drive before passing David?
If a Tesla Model S P100D in 'Ludicrous mode' is pushed to its limit, the first of acceleration can be modeled as
What acceleration would be needed to achieve the same speed in the same time at constant acceleration? Give your answer as a multiple of .