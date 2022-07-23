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Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 84b
Chapter 2, Problem 84b

A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v0. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. What is the maximum value of h for which a collision occurs before the first ball falls back to the ground?

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Define the motion equations for both balls. For the first ball (shot upwards), its position as a function of time is given by: x_1(t) = v_0 t - \(\frac{1}{2}\) g t^2, where v_0 is the initial velocity and g is the acceleration due to gravity. For the second ball (dropped from height h), its position as a function of time is: x_2(t) = h - \(\frac{1}{2}\) g t^2.
Set the condition for collision. A collision occurs when the two balls are at the same position at the same time. This means x_1(t) = x_2(t). Substitute the expressions for x_1(t) and x_2(t) into this equation: v_0 t - \(\frac{1}{2}\) g t^2 = h - \(\frac{1}{2}\) g t^2.
Simplify the equation. Cancel out the common term -\(\frac{1}{2}\) g t^2 on both sides to get: v_0 t = h. Rearrange this equation to solve for h: h = v_0 t.
Determine the maximum time t for which the first ball is still moving upwards. The first ball reaches its highest point when its velocity becomes zero. Use the kinematic equation for velocity: v = v_0 - g t. Set v = 0 to find the time to reach the highest point: t = \(\frac{v_0}{g}\).
Substitute the maximum time t = \(\frac{v_0}{g}\) into the equation h = v_0 t to find the maximum height h for which a collision occurs: h = v_0 \(\cdot\) \(\frac{v_0}{g}\) = \(\frac{v_0^2}{g}\). This is the maximum value of h for which the two balls collide before the first ball falls back to the ground.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that describes the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as displacement, velocity, and acceleration. In this scenario, kinematic equations can be used to determine the positions of both balls over time, which is essential for analyzing their potential collision.
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Free Fall

Free fall refers to the motion of an object under the influence of gravity alone, with no other forces acting on it. For the dropped ball, it accelerates downward at a constant rate of approximately 9.81 m/s². Understanding free fall is crucial for calculating how long it takes for the second ball to reach the ground and how high it can be dropped from to ensure a collision with the first ball.
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Conservation of Energy

The conservation of energy principle states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In this context, the kinetic energy of the first ball when shot upwards will convert to potential energy at its peak height. This concept helps in determining the maximum height the first ball reaches, which is necessary to find the maximum height h for the second ball to ensure a collision.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v₀. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. At what height above the ground do the balls collide? Your answer will be an algebraic expression in terms of h, v₀, and g.

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Textbook Question

A sprinter can accelerate with constant acceleration for 4.0 s before reaching top speed. He can run the 100 meter dash in 10.0 s. What is his speed as he crosses the finish line?

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Textbook Question

Careful measurements have been made of Olympic sprinters in the 100 meter dash. A quite realistic model is that the sprinter's velocity is given by v𝓍 = a ( 1 - e⁻ᵇᵗ ) where t is in s, v𝓍 is in m/s, and the constants a and b are characteristic of the sprinter. Sprinter Carl Lewis's run at the 1987 World Championships is modeled with a = 11.81 m/s and b = 0.6887 s⁻¹. Find an expression for the distance traveled at time t.

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Textbook Question

A rubber ball is shot straight up from the ground with speed v₀. Simultaneously, a second rubber ball at height h directly above the first ball is dropped from rest. For what value of h does the collision occur at the instant when the first ball is at its highest point?

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