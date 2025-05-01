Problem 56a

A rubber ball bounces. We'd like to understand how the ball bounces. A rubber ball has been dropped and is bouncing off the floor. Draw a motion diagram of the ball during the brief time interval that it is in contact with the floor. Show 4 or 5 frames as the ball compresses, then another 4 or 5 frames as it expands. What is the direction of a during each of these parts of the motion?