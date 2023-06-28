Skip to main content
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
Problem 5c
Exercises 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 describe a situation. For each, identify all forces acting on the object and draw a free-body diagram of the object. An ice hockey puck glides across frictionless ice.

