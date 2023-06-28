A rubber ball bounces. We'd like to understand how the ball bounces.
a. A rubber ball has been dropped and is bouncing off the floor. Draw a motion diagram of the ball during the brief time interval that it is in contact with the floor. Show 4 or 5 frames as the ball compresses, then another 4 or 5 frames as it expands. What is the direction of a during each of these parts of the motion?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Vectors and Scalars with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford