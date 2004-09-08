If a car stops suddenly, you feel “thrown forward.” We’d like to understand what happens to the passengers as a car stops. Imagine yourself sitting on a very slippery bench inside a car. This bench has no friction, no seat back, and there’s nothing for you to hold onto.
d. Describe what happens to you as the car slows down.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford