Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
Next problem
2:58 minutes
Problem 5d
Textbook Question
Exercises 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 describe a situation. For each, identify all forces acting on the object and draw a free-body diagram of the object. Your physics textbook is sliding across the table.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
5:10m
Watch next
Master
Types of Forces
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
11:17
Anderson Video - Force
Professor Anderson
112
09:34
Anderson Video - What Do Forces Do
Professor Anderson
85
07:37
Anderson Video - Free Body Diagrams
Professor Anderson
186
05:10
Types of Forces
Patrick Ford
1170
15
07:04
Anderson Video - Components in Free Body Diagrams
Professor Anderson
88
05:29
Forces on Boxes at Angles Part 2 Physics Lesson
Physicshelp Canada
63
08:47
Newton's 2nd Law (15 of 21) Free Body Diagrams, One Dimensional Motion
Step by Step Science
149
08:32
Newton's 2nd Law (14 of 21) Free Body Diagrams; An Explanation
Step by Step Science
257
06:30
Free-Body Diagrams
Bozeman Science
100
03:38
diagram from force equation
Jennifer Cash
94
05:57
equations from force diagram
Jennifer Cash
239
03:50
force diagrams
Jennifer Cash
286
03:41
Tension Forces
Jennifer Cash
173
03:58
Normal Force
Jennifer Cash
69
06:00
Free Body Diagrams (FBD) Basics Part 1 Naming Forces
Physicshelp Canada
375
07:53
Free-Body Diagrams
Patrick Ford
1103
17
1
02:06
Drawing a FBD
Patrick Ford
857
12
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.