6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
Problem 5k
Problems 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, and 52 describe a situation. For each, draw a motion diagram, a force-identification diagram, and a free-body diagram. A rocket is being launched straight up. Air resistance is not negligible.
