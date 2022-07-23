Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's First Law of Motion Newton's First Law states that an object at rest will remain at rest, and an object in motion will continue in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by a net external force. This principle underlines the concept of equilibrium, where the sum of forces acting on an object is zero, resulting in no change in its state of motion. Recommended video: Guided course 04:46 04:46 Newton's 1st Law

Equilibrium Equilibrium occurs when all the forces acting on an object balance each other, resulting in a net force of zero. In this state, an object will not accelerate, meaning it can either be at rest or moving at a constant velocity. Understanding equilibrium is crucial for analyzing forces in static and dynamic situations. Recommended video: Guided course 10:13 10:13 Torque & Equilibrium