6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
Problem 5h
If a car stops suddenly, you feel 'thrown forward.' We'd like to understand what happens to the passengers as a car stops. Imagine yourself sitting on a very slippery bench inside a car. This bench has no friction, no seat back, and there's nothing for you to hold onto. b. Draw your free-body diagram. Is there a net force on you? If so, in which direction?
