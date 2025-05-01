Problem 38

Two 500 g air-track gliders are each connected by identical springs with spring constant 25 N/m to the ends of the air track. The gliders are connected to each other by a spring with spring constant 2.0 N/m. One glider is pulled 8.0 cm to the side and released while the other is at rest at its equilibrium position. How long will it take until the glider that was initially at rest has all the motion while the first glider is at rest?