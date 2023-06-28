Skip to main content
Physics17. Periodic MotionIntro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Problem 15h
A 200 g mass attached to a horizontal spring oscillates at a frequency of 2.0 Hz. At t = 0 s, the mass is at x = 5.0 cm and has vₓ = ─30 cm/s. Determine: h. The position at t = 0.40 s.

