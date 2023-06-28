Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Next problem
6:07 minutes
Problem 15i
Textbook Question
A 200 g mass attached to a horizontal spring oscillates at a frequency of 2.0 Hz. At t = 0 s, the mass is at x = 5.0 cm and has vₓ = ─30 cm/s. Determine: e. The maximum speed.
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
3:52m
Watch next
Master
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
10:44
Anderson Video - Simple Harmonic Motion
Professor Anderson
185
07:03
Anderson Video - Cosine Solution to Simple Harmonic Motion
Professor Anderson
159
04:35
Anderson Video - Period of an Oscillating Spring
Professor Anderson
86
03:52
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion
Patrick Ford
1103
21
1
06:56
Anderson Video - Graphing Simple Harmonic Motion and Determining Phi
Professor Anderson
199
08:37
Anderson Video - Spring Example- Max Speed and Acceleration
Professor Anderson
98
05:35
Anderson Video - Speed of a Block on a Spring
Professor Anderson
82
10:45
Energy in Horizontal Springs Example
Clutch Prep
91
06:45
Physics - Mechanics: Ch 16.5 Simple Harmonic Motion-2 Springs (1 of 5) 2 Equal Springs, 1 Mass
Michel van Biezen
140
12:58
Simple Harmonic Motion Derivations using Calculus (Mass-Spring System)
Flipping Physics
75
14:11
How To Solve Simple Harmonic Motion Problems In Physics
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
248
09:11
Simple Harmonic Motion: Crash Course Physics #16
CrashCourse
210
12:08
Simple Harmonic Motion 2 - Mass on a horizontal spring
KeysToMaths1
149
04:00
Simple Harmonic Motion Introduction(SHM) via a Horizontal Mass-Spring System
Flipping Physics
217
02:09
Example
Patrick Ford
827
11
07:50
Equations of Simple Harmonic Motion
Patrick Ford
1015
15
4
04:07
Example
Patrick Ford
715
8
3
03:26
Example
Patrick Ford
545
7
2
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.