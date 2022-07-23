Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM) Simple Harmonic Motion is a type of periodic motion where an object oscillates around an equilibrium position. In SHM, the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement from the equilibrium and acts in the opposite direction. The motion can be described by sinusoidal functions, and key parameters include amplitude, frequency, and phase. Understanding SHM is essential for analyzing systems like springs and pendulums.

Mechanical Energy in Oscillatory Systems In oscillatory systems, mechanical energy is conserved and consists of potential energy stored in the spring and kinetic energy of the mass. The total mechanical energy (E) can be expressed as E = 1/2 k A², where k is the spring constant and A is the amplitude of oscillation. At any point in the motion, the sum of kinetic and potential energy remains constant, allowing for the calculation of total energy at different positions.