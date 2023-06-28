Skip to main content
Physics17. Periodic MotionSpring Force (Hooke's Law)
Problem 15c
Vision is blurred if the head is vibrated at 29 Hz because the vibrations are resonant with the natural frequency of the eyeball in its socket. If the mass of the eyeball is 7.5 g, a typical value, what is the effective spring constant of the musculature that holds the eyeball in the socket?

