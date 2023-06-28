Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
Next problem
3:18 minutes
Problem 15p
Textbook Question
The amplitude of an oscillator decreases to 36.8% of its initial value in 10.0 s. What is the value of the time constant?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
1:23m
Watch next
Master
What Is A Wave?
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
06:15
Intro to Waves
Jen Solomon
170
03:39
Wave Motion | Waves | Physics | FuseSchool
FuseSchool - Global Education
194
10:23
What Is A Wave?
Patrick Ford
1093
16
06:17
Intro to Waves
Cool4Physics
86
02:18
Wave Basics
MooMooMath and Science
203
02:52
Physics - Waves - Introduction
expertmathstutor
191
08:23
Introduction to Waves
Flipping Physics
120
02:27
Properties of Waves from Graphs
Patrick Ford
743
8
1
01:36
Distance Between Crests
Patrick Ford
603
8
08:56
Types of Waves
Patrick Ford
740
7
4
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.