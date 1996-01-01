17. Periodic Motion
In a science museum, a 110 kg brass pendulum bob swings at the end of a 15.0-m-long wire. The pendulum is started at exactly 8:00 a.m. every morning by pulling it 1.5 m to the side and releasing it. Because of its compact shape and smooth surface, the pendulum's damping constant is only 0.010 kg/s. At exactly 12:00 noon, how many oscillations will the pendulum have completed and what is its amplitude?
