32. Electromagnetic Waves
When the Voyager 2 spacecraft passed Neptune in 1989, it was 4.5×10^9 km from the earth. Its radio transmitter, with which it sent back data and s, broadcast with a mere 21 W of power. Assuming that the transmitter broadcast equally in all directions, a. What signal intensity was received on the earth?
