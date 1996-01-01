32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
Problem 31a
Unpolarized light of intensity I₀ is incident on a stack of 7 polarizing filters, each with its axis rotated 15° cw with respect to the previous filter. What light intensity emerges from the last filter?
