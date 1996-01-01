24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
FIGURE P31.38 shows the electric field inside a cylinder of radius R=3.0 mm. The field strength is increasing with time as E=1.0×10^8t^ 2 V/m, where t is in s. The electric field outside the cylinder is always zero, and the field inside the cylinder was zero for t<0. a. Find an expression for the electric flux Φₑ through the entire cylinder as a function of time.
