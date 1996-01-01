32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
Problem 31b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Unpolarized light with intensity 350 W/m^2 passes first through a polarizing filter with its axis vertical, then through a second polarizing filter. It emerges from the second filter with intensity 131 W/m^2. What is the angle from vertical of the axis of the second polarizing filter?
