28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Summary of Magnetism Problems
Problem 31
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. a. Determine the electric and magnetic fields at the surface of the resistor. Assume that the electric field is uniform throughout, including at the surface.
