Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Uniform Distribution Uniform distribution refers to a probability distribution where all outcomes are equally likely. In this context, the electrons are uniformly distributed over the specified interval, meaning that the probability of finding an electron in any sub-interval is proportional to the length of that sub-interval relative to the total length of the interval. Recommended video: Guided course 04:03 04:03 Probability Distribution Graph

Probability Density Probability density describes how probability is distributed over a continuous range of values. For uniformly distributed electrons, the probability density can be calculated by dividing the total number of electrons by the length of the interval. This density allows us to determine the expected number of electrons in any smaller interval within the larger range. Recommended video: Guided course 8:13 8:13 Intro to Density