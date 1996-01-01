35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Problem 39
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A pulse of light is created by the superposition of many waves that span the frequency range f₀−1/2 Δf≤f≤ f₀+1/2 Δf, where f₀=c/λ is called the center frequency of the pulse. Laser technology can generate a pulse of light that has a wavelength of 600 nm and lasts a mere 6.0 fs (1 fs=1 femtosecond =10^−15 s). d. What is the spatial length of the laser pulse as it travels through space?
