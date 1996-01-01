35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Problem 39
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
FIGURE P39.28 shows a pulse train. The period of the pulse train is T=2 Δt, where Δt is the duration of each pulse. What is the maximum pulse-transmission rate (pulses per second) through an electronics system with a 200 kHz bandwidth? (This is the bandwidth allotted to each FM radio station.)
