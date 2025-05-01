Problem 29

We have two equal-size boxes, A and B. Each box contains gas that behaves as an ideal gas. We insert a thermometer into each box and find that the gas in box A is at 50 50 °C while the gas in box B is at 10 10 °C. This is all we know about the gas in the boxes. Which of the following statements must be true? Which could be true? Explain your reasoning.

(a) The pressure in A is higher than in B.

(b) There are more molecules in A than in B.

(c) A and B do not contain the same type of gas.

(d) The molecules in A have more average kinetic energy per molecule than those in B.

(e) The molecules in A are moving faster than those in B.